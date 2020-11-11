As the county pauses to honor those who served in the armed forces, the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for many aging veterans to take part in those celebrations.
But one organization is making sure those sick and shut in still receive their honor.
“Oorah,” yelled 93-year-old Marine Veteran Louis Boria. He was all smiles as he read the hand written letter thanking him for his service. But Boria was just one of many veterans across the country to receive the honor.
“We’ve been able to deliver those letters to their nursing homes, to their assisted-living facilities, any veteran that may have been isolated," said Larry Robert with Vitas Healthcare, the company who organized effort.
And for those healthy enough to gather there was also an in person Veteran’s Day celebration.
“I quit high school when I was in my senior year and went in the Navy. I lost several of my schoolmates and many of my friends,” said World War II Veteran Wes Bacastow when asked about his service. That stroll down memory lane was enough to make him tear up. Event organizers say those vivid memories that still haunt many veterans are just one of many reasons it is important to honor our veterans.
“Every veteran has signed the same blank check to give up to and including their lives on the behalf of their country, and it changes the veterans and their families forever. So every veteran deserves to be appreciated, thanked and honored,” said John Butler with Vitas Healthcare.
