ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Levi's Call has been issued for missing two-year-old Sean McGay. Police believe the child was abducted by Sidney Hepburn Friday afternoon.
They were last seen at the Economy Inn in the 4000 block of Wendell Drive in Atlanta. They may be travelling in a silver sedan with Virgina tag #UYK9068.
The toddler is described as a black male, weighs around 60-70 lbs. He was last known to have on a red shirt, grey sweatpants, brown boots, and a black jacket.
Hepburn is a black male, 5'6", 135 lbs., brown eyes and hair braided hair.
Police say Shelia Hansborough, the child's mother, was involved in an altercations with Hepburn when she was struck, and had a gun pulled on her. Hepburn then fled the motel with their child.
Prior to the kidnapping, Hansborough say Hepburn said someone would die today.
