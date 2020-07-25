ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Friend and retired political pollster for John Lewis Dr. Harry L. Ross says Lewis’s death hit him hard.
“John was such a listener he was such a loving soul he wanted to help everybody,” says Ross.
Dr. Ross helped Lewis win Georgia's 5th congressional district.
"I said John the power structures against you said yes but we can do this if you listen to my advice I will carry you to victory,” Ross explained.
In a letter from Lewis, he describes Dr. Ross’s service as invaluable.
“I loved him because I saw his heart and I knew out of the two people Julian bond John Lewis John Lewis was the best person... Lewis was a man of the people.”
Dr. Ross is a survivor of kidney cancer and cancer in his neck but his challenges was always dedicated to making time for Lewis.
“If John would call me and even if I was in pain I would take the time to listen to it I loved him just that much.”
Dr. Ross is the outcry from the nation over Lewis’s death is rightfully so.
“I understand crying out here now I understand the crying because this man was a man who placed you at the top of his list.”
