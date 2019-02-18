ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- In an interview with news anchor Robin Roberts, actor Jussie Smollett set out to disprove mistruths and rumors about the alleged hate-filled attack against him on January 29.
In an effort to set the record straight, Smollett maintained that he is telling the truth about the attack in which he says racial and homophobic slurs were made against him and a noose placed around his neck.
“I am an advocate,” Smollett said in the interview with Robins. “I respect too much the people, who I am now one of those people, who have been attacked in any way. You do such a disservice when you lie about things like this,” Smollett continued.
Monday Chicago Police told reporters that their investigation has “shifted” and that they want a follow-up interview with Smollett, after two brothers who were questioned and released in connection with the alleged attack reported that Smollett orchestrated the entire incident and paid them to participate.
The new developments are raising serious concerns and sensitive questions about race, gender, sex, and hate crimes in LGBTQ communities.
“The conversation about this incident, if it’s true that this has been orchestrated is that unfortunately, it undermines a lot of the work that we are trying to do,” said Timothy Holbrook a law professor at Emory University School of Law and a LGBTQ rights advocate. “It gives people who are opposed to
LGBTQ inclusion something to look at and point to, to say well maybe it’s not as bad as they say,” Holbrook went on.
Some LGBTQ advocacy groups told CBS46 they wanted to follow more developments before making a comment. But, the narrative of bigoted and homophobic hate crimes possibly being a hoax raises concerns for the people who know them to be all too real.
“It puts us back on our heels a little bit,” Holbrook said. “We have to makes sure that we are telling our stories and being authentic and being clear to the general population that these attacks do happen. Even if this incident was somehow not what it appears to be. These incidents happen daily to LGBTQ persons.”
The National Coalition of Anti-Violence reports that over the last seven years, women of color have had the highest number or reported anti-gay, hate-related homicides. There were 16 in 2016, from January to August.
But, in 2017 the number of homicides against gay men jumped to 17, between January and August. There were only four, the entire previous year. There were 36 reported -LGBTQ homicides total in 2017 from January to August.
Smollett is maintaining he is telling the truth.
“I am hoping there is more to this story and that this was not orchestrated in some way, because in all of this there has been an episode of violence that has impacted someone and we need to make sure we operate in a way that advances the rights of LGBTQ persons of all races,” Holbrook said.
