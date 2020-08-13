ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just in time for the weekend is a new feel-good movie about mending relationships.
Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson and his oldest son are starring in "Made in Italy." Unlike some of the actor's other popular films, there's no shooting or chases scenes.
Neeson's son, Michael Richardons, spoke with Astrid in the ATL about his experience working with his father, and how the movie's script was parallel to his real life.
"We did this like a year ago. I want to be there so badly right," said Richardson of the movie that was filmed in Italy. "But hopefully people can get the same reaction when they watch it, and can escape for a little bit," he added.
And what a great view to escape to. This story is set against the beautiful landscape of Tuscany, starring the real-life father and son duo as fictional father and son.
"He's a super easy-going guy. He's very patient and that's something I need to learn in film. Film requires a lot of patience," said Richardson of his experience shooting the film.
They say life imitates art, and that is certainly true in "Made in Italy." In the film Neeson and Richardson are forced to sell their home. An experience the duo shares in real life.
"So, that summer we had to go to an old family home that we had, that I had grown up in, my mom had grown up in. And my grandfather had for years and years and years, so that was the summer we had to let go of it," recalled the actor.
Another element of reality, Neeson's character is grieving the loss of his wife, and a son his mother. In real life the duo suffered a similar tragedy. Neeson's wife, and Richardson's mother, Natasha Richardson, died in a skiing accident in 2009.
"Reading that script coupled with the loss of my mom, it was just weird. So many parallels and you know, just very close to home."
As the characters renovate the home they are also unknowingly restoring their relationship.
"At the beginning we hate each other and because we're forced to spend time together and uproot all this up, in the end we become best friends we love each other," said Richardson.
To watch "Made in Italy," catch it On Demand.
