ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While Fulton County moves ahead with changes to the library on Ponce de Leon Avenue, some residents are hoping to close the book on the plans.

“They wanted a drive-thru book drop, that they wanted to add parking, our push back was that we knew of no one in the community that wanted a drive-thru book drop, or felt we needed additional parking,” Kay Stephenson told CBS46’s Melissa Stern.

Stephenson started a petition that hundreds of people have signed against the county’s proposed external changes to the library at 980 Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta.

“They’re actually building new libraries and renovating libraries all over the county, and so they’re bringing us the amenities that are appealing to people who live in Alpharetta, but not to people who live in an urban, walkable environment,” Stephenson said.

Those changes include cutting down hundred-year old oak trees to make room for a bigger parking lot. The plans can be seen in the document below.

“They were going to transplant some of the mature Crepe Myrtles, which, anyone who knows anything about trees knows that will not only kill those Crepe Myrtles, it will probably kill the ones adjacent to them, because the root systems are so entwined,” added Stephenson.

Another change is the drive-thru book drop that neighbors say will create another curb cut on this busy street.

“Every time you create a curb cut, it makes it more difficult for pedestrians, it’s less safe, if you’re pushing a stroller, walking a dog, whatever, and you’ve got cars cutting across the sidewalk,” Stephenson added.

She said these external changes would result in the destruction of substantial healthy tree canopy and unsafe conditions for patrons of the library.

“It’s just going to be an alley with no sidewalk, so it means if I walk to the library, I have to walk around, behind, in the dark corner, down the alley where the cars are going,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson said they’re assuming everyone arrives in a car…but that’s not the case.

“And I want to be clear, the renovations they’re making inside the library are good, we’re not opposed to them renovating the library, we’re opposed to them cutting down trees, and making it less safe for pedestrians, people on bicycles, that sort of thing,” Stephenson said.

CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to Fulton County and a spokeswoman sent us this statement:

“Fulton County has been engaged in extensive discussion with the community related to the Ponce de Leon library. Prior to the design process, two community meetings were held. Two key concerns raised during those meetings were the need for an additional parking and a book drop. Based on recent concerns raised, we have submitted a revised plan and are continuing to meet with the City of Atlanta, the city arborist, and community members to balance those previously identified needs with additional concerns raised by the community.”

“All we really want them to do is stop, slow down, come out and really talk to the community, figure out what it is we really need, and invest our tax dollars in those things,” said Stephenson.