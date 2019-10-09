COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It has been about a month since Marietta Police started using license plate readers to help solve crimes.
Right now, there are cameras throughout the city , as well as ten license plate readers.
According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, they have made some difference.
"It's too early for us to report on specifics of what's happened," he said. "I can tell you we have gotten activity out of those cameras and it has led to recovered autos and some arrests."
While the department waits to look at exact statistics on the license plate readers, McPhilamy told CBS46 they continue to utilize all forms of surveillance.
McPhilamy said they encourage residents to connect their home cameras to the department as well.
