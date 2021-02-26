Dunwoody Police arrested and charged a 45-year-old daycare owner with multiple charges after a four-month old child was found unresponsive and later died.
According to Dunwoody Police, paramedics and officers were sent to a call of an unresponsive baby at the Little Lovey Daycare on the 2300 block of Leisure Lane Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the four-month-old infant unresponsive and began trying to resuscitate the baby. DeKalb County paramedics rushed the baby to the hospital, but the infant was later pronounced dead.
The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said the daycare self-reported the death. The department said the four-month-old child was sleeping in a crib for a nap and later found unresponsive. DECAL said it was working with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and Dunwoody Police on the investigation into the death.
Friday, Dunwoody Police said they arrested Amanda Harris Hickey, 45, the owner of the daycare. Hickey faces charges of felony murder and cruelty to children.
On Friday, Reg Griffin, Chief Communications Officer of Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning released the following statement:
“On February 26, 2021, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) issued a license revocation for the Family Child Care Learning Home operated by Amanda Hickey, located at 2369 Leisure Lane in Dunwoody. This action is taking place in conjunction with an investigation by Dunwoody Police who have charged Ms. Hickey with felony murder and multiple counts of cruelty to children after the death of a four-month-old child in her care on February 3, 2021. The provider has 10 days to appeal the license revocation to an administrative law judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings (OSAH). Parents impacted by this situation and wishing to find alternative child care can connect with child care resources at www.qualityrated.org or by calling the toll-free number 1-877-ALL GA KIDS. DECAL provides this service to parents free of charge. At DECAL, our top priority is the health and safety of our state’s young learners.”
