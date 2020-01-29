ATLANTA (CBS46)—A licensed firearms dealer will be spending some time behind bars.
The U.S. Attorney’s office issued a press release announcing Christopher Koninsky, 52, of Mableton was sentenced to six months in federal prison.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, Koninsky allowed multiple people to buy guns for other people.
The guns were reportedly sold at his business, Team 88 Enterprises.
After the guns were sold, the U.S. Attorney said the guns were trafficked to other states outside of Georgia.
Some guns even landed in the hands of criminals, officials wrote.
Additionally, Pak’s office indicated this was not the first time Koninsky allowed a person to purchase a gun on behalf of another person, a practice commonly used by gun traffickers called straw purchasing.
“Licensed gun dealers have the responsibility to follow the laws and regulations that govern the privilege of selling guns,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.
That includes preventing straw purchases from occurring and running background checks on the real buyers of the firearms they sell.
Koninsky violated the trust invested in him and placed the community in grave danger when he allowed gun traffickers to acquire guns.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Keen and Michael J. Brown prosecuted the case.
