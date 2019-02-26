Jeffrey Ruder hired Rock Solid roofing to replace his roof back in November. His insurance paid for it.
“They were doing some roofs in the subdivision, had their signs out there," said Ruder. "They did the president of the HOA, all that so I went with them.”
He said Rock Solid Roofing did a good job and everything was fine until recently.
“I got a nice little letter… a lien being put on my house through the roofing company that supplied the materials to Rock Solid Roofing."
CBS46 learned that Rock Solid Roofing failed to pay its supplier, Travis Roofing Supplies. Now the supplier is going after Ruder for the money, which is more than $2,800 dollars for his house.
“Why should I have to pay for materials that they gave to a company that I guess was behind on some payments?” Ruder questioned.
He said he hasn’t been able to get in contact with Terrance Bruss, the owner of Rock Solid Roofing.
CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson went to Bruss’s office in Cumming. No one was there and the office appeared to be cleared out.
Thompson called Bruss, who said he had to shut down Rock Solid Roofing because of wet-weather in recent months. He said he’s working to get his debt paid off.
“I’m actually in the process of taking out a loan with my bank so I can get all of this corrected for our customers,” Bruss told Thompson.
Bruss is now asking all customers affected to call him. CBS46 also called Travis Roofing Supplies for comment but we have not yet heard back.
