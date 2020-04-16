ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Although Georgia's 'peak' day continues to be pushed back, and the President of the United States is already in discussing phases to reopen states, some locals are unsure about coming out of 'lock down.'
Paula Sharp said the President's guidelines for ending the lock down are ridiculous.
“I think that’s the worst thing to do until we get more people tested. We are defeating the purpose” said Paula. “I look at all those dead bodies. I’m originally from Detroit, Michigan. I know a lot of people who have lost their parents and siblings.”
While touring the new emergency hospital inside the Georgia World Congress Center, Governor Brian Kemp said the state needs more testing to take place before decisions on ending the shelter-in-place order can be made.
“We need to have a test where people can basically immediately test themselves before they leave the house, to go to work, and before they’re sending their kids to school” said Gov. Kemp.
Dr. Oz said the sooner we flatten the curve the sooner we can reopen.
“Certainly, there will be some states in this country that have less disease burden that may be ready to open earlier than other states, so we want to take advantage of that.”
Sarah Margaret Bush has faith that better is yet to come.
“I do feel like eventually we will forget how stressful this time was and we’ll all go back to our old ways and we will just talk about this as a crazy time in our past,” said Bush.
Governor Kemp added that he believes President Trump is showing tremendous leadership and will have the science behind him on what needs to be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.