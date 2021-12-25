ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family, friends and community members will come together next week to celebrate the life of former Roswell High football star Robbie Roper, who died unexpectedly earlier this week.
Roper, who was a standout high school quarterback, died Wednesday after complications from a medical procedure.
On Christmas Day, Roper's family posted plans to celebrate Robbie's wife this coming Monday and Tuesday.
A visitation for Robbie will be help Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock. On Tuesday, a celebration of life service will be held starting at 11 a.m. at Woodstock First Baptist Church.
Information on Robbie’s Visitation/Celebration of Life https://t.co/0RL3xhWd1H pic.twitter.com/pbifZv9OOL— Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 25, 2021
The posted noted that everyone is welcome to come celebrate Robbie's life. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Robbie Roper Scholarship Fund.
