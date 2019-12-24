ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While many are heading to malls to finish their last-minute shopping, Atlanta police are still on the hunt for two men they say shot a woman at Lenox Square Saturday.
But making a series of educated decisions could keep you from becoming their next victim, since not everyone is out to spread holiday cheer this season.
“Yes I’m in Lenox Mall, I just witnessed someone get a young lady get shot,” a 911 caller said.
Police said two criminals made that clear Saturday when they shot a mall employee in the parking structure of Lenox Square.
“They look for people who look like they’re vulnerable,” Ken Baye explained.
Ken Baye is the owner of Stoddard’s range and guns in Midtown. There he offers classes taught by law enforcement and ex-military personnel to help keep you safe in potentially deadly situations.
Baye told CBS46 the first step in achieving that goal is learning how to be truly aware of your surroundings.
“For example, law enforcement and military personnel are trained to think about the people who are around them and what their intentions are, what somebody doing in their day where are they off to, do they look like they’re busy or do they look like they’re looking for trouble?” Baye explained.
If someone pulls a gun on you, Baye recommended remembering your life is the most important asset you own.
“Don’t fight back, drop whatever you have. Throw it in a direction where that’s where they’re focused on and run in the opposite direction,” Baye said.
If that doesn’t work and your life is still on the line, Baye recommended using what you have in your purse or pockets to fight off your attacker.
“There’s lots of tools that you can you use, a flashlight, tactical flashlight or your keys held in one hand with the sharp portion of it coming out of your hand,” explained Baye.
Baye added there are other self-defense tips you can use against a gunman at close range. However, you need hours of training to actually learn how to preform them correctly.
You can head to www.stoddardsguns.com to sign up for class to learn those potentially life saving skills.
