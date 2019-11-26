ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two members of the Life University women's lacrosse team are charged in a brutal home invasion in SW Atlanta in early November.
According to Atlanta police, a group of people had rented a home through Airbnb on Wylie Street on November 8. Just before 2:30 a.m., a group of armed, masked men entered the home through an unlocked door.
They assaulted two of the party attendees and demanded that the others lie on the floor, police said. The robbers then went through the home stealing cell phones, wallets, and sneakers before leaving.
Paramedics transported one of the assault victims to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The other declined treatment.
On Monday, police arrested Lauren Riley and Lyndsey Kallish in connection to the case. Both were denied bond. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for December 2.
Riley played in 13 games for the Eagles during the 2019 season. She scored 44 goals and dished out 16 assists. Her 44 goals were good enough to tie for 30th in all of NAIA play. Kallish played in six games for the Eagles, scoring eight goals and dishing out three assists.
Another man, identified as Maxx Pritchett, was also arrested.
Life University officials released this statement Tuesday morning regarding the arrests of the two players:
"Life University is aware of the arrests and ongoing investigation involving two of our students, and we understand the serious nature of the incident. Until such time as all matters have been settled through the legal system, the University has no further comment on the investigation."
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
