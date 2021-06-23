Lifeguard shortage reported across the country, including Metro ATL

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Drowning is the leading cause of death for American children ages one to four.
It's a concern for every parent, which is magnified this year by a shortage of lifeguards across the nation, including Metro Atlanta.
Lifetime Fitness, which has six clubs in the Atlanta area, five of which have pools, says it needs about ten additional lifeguards for each of its aquatic centers.
As COVID-19 restrictions lift with the increase in vaccinated Americans, many families are hoping to make a splash this summer at local lakes, pools and beaches.
"I would probably not take them swimming places where they would not have as many lifeguards so that I didn't have to worry about that, because that's terrifying," said Amanda McGehee, a mother to two young girls.
Patrick Allegra says he and his wife used to be lifeguards so their children know how to swim. However, life in the water can be unpredictable.
"I think it's a little unnerving because you never know what can happen in the pool," Allegra said.
While Lifetime Fitness in Sandy Springs says it hasn't changed its pool hours, it can't seem to find the same number of lifeguards it's had in years past.
"We haven't experienced a shortage like this ever," said Regional Aquatics Manager for the Atlanta-area Lifetime Fitness clubs, Katie Payne. "Roughly, right now, we have about 35 to 45 people on staff for the aquatics area alone. We typically like to see that number at 50, 55 and in some of the busier clubs, up to 60."
Payne says Lifetime is seeing the shortage at its clubs nationwide. She says lifeguard applications are down more than 50 percent this season.
To keep things flowing, current lifeguards are spending extra time poolside.
"The teenagers that want a summer job, it's usually 15 to 20 hours where as now, they're making more of that 30-40 hour mark," Payne said.
Lifetime certainly isn't alone. Pools, and even beaches, across the country have shortened their hours or closed due to the shortage.
In South St. Paul, Minnesota, the city reported a lifeguard shortage around Memorial Day Weekend.
“We normally have between 18 and 20 lifeguards. This year we only have six currently," said the city's Recreation Supervisor, Mercedes Miklya.
The popular Washington Park Beach in Indiana currently has no lifeguards. This comes after a record breaking year for drownings in 2020 in Lake Michigan. 56 people reportedly drowned.
Earlier this month, a job fair in Lewisville, Texas aimed to hire experienced swimmers at an increased wage to encourage applicants.
Atlanta-area Lifetime Fitness locations are also raising their wages up to $14 an hour for lifeguards.
"They do have to be lifeguard certified before they're on stand. However, if they apply and they aren't, we can actually get them certified," said Payne.
If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard, here's information on the American Red Cross's website: https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class/lifeguarding
