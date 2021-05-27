ATLANT (CBS46) – Are you looking for a new furry friend? If so, two shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties are offering a special deal this June.
The LifeLine Animal Project is offering $20 adoptions on all pets over 20 lbs. from June 1-13 at its shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties.
All dogs will come vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
During the month of May, an average of 49 animals entered the two facilities, with the majority of them being lost pets. Now, they are looking to find the animals good homes.
“Last year at this time, people were stepping up in droves to adopt and foster animals,” says Fulton County Animal Services Shelter Director Lara Hudson. “We knew adoptions would slow down at some point, so we are hopeful that the community will take advantage of our terrific $20 promotion and bring a best friend home while freeing up needed space at our shelters.”
We have included several photos of some of the dogs available at the top of this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.