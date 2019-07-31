DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fire caused by a lightning strike completely destroyed a home, leaving five dogs lost and two dead.
Imagine you’re having a normal day at work, then the phone rings.
“It was my neighbors telling me that lightening hit the house, shook everything and the house was on fire,” Brett Robins said.
A home owner said he’s still looking for his four-legged family members following the house fire.
Brett Robins told CBS46 on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. that nightmare became his reality. To make matters worse his home wasn’t empty.
“I had 20 dogs inside,” Robins explained.
Robins left work. Rushed home. Fearing the worse for the entire hour-long ride.
“I’ve got some still running the neighborhoods, I know two are on each end of my street, down to only five missing. I did have two deceased,” Robins told CBS46 News.
When he arrived, the fire was still blazing.
“There are no fire hydrants on this road so they were having to back the truck across the road, fill up the truck and bring it back and as they doused one side it brought the flames down, the other side would go back up,” Robins explained.
Though left with nothing, Robins says he and the remaining four-legged family will survive this nightmare together by staying positive. Several coworkers have also helped with that journey.
“They went and bought me some clothes, because literally all I had was my work clothes from yesterday, that’s it that all I got,” Robins said.
Robins told CBS46 he's thankful his home was fully insured.
