GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An intense storm that happened late Friday night caused three separate fire incidents in Gwinnett County.
Firefighters responded to three separate housefires due to being struck by lightning.
The first housefire happened around 11:30 p.m. at a house on the 2400 block of Luke Edwards Road in southeast Dacula. Upon arrival, fire officials saw visible flames coming from the basement of the house.
According to investigators, the blaze appeared to be accidental and was the result of a lightning strike.No injuries were reported from this housefire.
The two other housefires happened in unincorporated Lawrenceville both around midnight.
The homeowner of the 1800 block of Patterson Court home reported a fire due to a lightning strike.
Upon arrival, fire officials located the fire coming from the laundry room on the second floor.
No injuries were reported from the second housefire.
According to investigators, lightning hit the electrical outlet to the clothes in the dryer causing it to be ignited.
Within a thirty-minute timeframe the third housefire went into flames. Fire officials reported to a kitchen fire at a home on the 500 block of Autumn Shore Drive.
All the occupants were outside by the time crew arrived at the scene. Investigators also determined this housefire was caused by a lighting strike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.