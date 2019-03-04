Buford, GA (CBS46) Lightning is being blamed for a blaze that damaged a Buford home and also ruptured a water main in the front yard.
The fire started Sunday afternoon at the home on the 1900 block of Green Gables Circle.
A neighbor witnessed the lightning strike, saying it struck the front corner of the home. The strike also ruptured a water main.
Most of the damage was contained to the corner of the home that was struck. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
