ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s lights out for part of the movie business across the country after concerns over the Coronavirus continues to spread.
And because of all the travel and gathering restrictions, a handful of movies and tv show productions have been cancelled or postponed.
No cinema showings and no filming doesn't only mean no jobs for actors. This deadly virus has pushed the movie industry nearly to a halt. The impact has trickled down to below-the-line workers who are seeing less and less work, like set designers, makeup artists and food catering companies.
I spoke with a local costume supervisor on the phone. She told me she has been working on a local film and a movie set in New York. On Friday, both productions were shut down for the time being, leaving her with no pay.
I reached out to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents Hollywood’s Craft Guilds, to see what relief they are providing their members.
A representative of the Local 479 told me the Coronavirus situation is moving fast and they are also trying to adjust. Mike Atkins with Local 479 suggested that entertainment industry workers dip into their annuity to help them get by.
However, such a move can be costly with charges as high as 20%. He also suggested that members file for unemployment.
But the costume supervisor I spoke with said filing unemployment is difficult for freelancers like her who live in one state and work in another.
The costume supervisor also told me she finds herself between a rock and a hard place. This experience has taught her not to not live day to day.
