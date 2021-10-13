ATLANTA (CBS46) — Rapper Torrence Hatch, known as Boosie Badazz or Lil Boosie, has been charged with 2nd degree criminal damage to property and several other charges after a fight broke out on stage on Oct. 1 at State Farm Arena.
The incident happened after the Legendz of the Streetz show, featuring artists such as 2Chainz, Rick Rosss, Jeezy and Gucci Mane.
According to the incident report, Lil Boosie and several of his associates damaged items such as speakers, light trusses and microphones belonging to Music Matter Production and also destroyed tents and tables that belonged to State Farm Arena.
Hatch was booked into the Fulton County Jail but was released on a signature bond.
This is not the first time that Lil Boosie has gotten into trouble in the Atlanta area.
In 2019, he was arrested and jailed on gun charges in Coweta County.
