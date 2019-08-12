COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Young rapper Lil' C Note is expected to appear in court Monday after an altercation at a Cobb County shopping mall in 2018.
Back in October of 2018, 'Lil' C Note' went viral after a video of him being restrained by a police officer was posted to social media.
Lil C Note was inside the food court at the Cumberland Mall when he was grabbed by an officer and threatened with arrest. He'd been in trouble twice for selling CDs in the mall.
His attorney says he was treated unfairly.
Lil' C Note is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, obstruction, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
