LILBURN (CBS46)—City of Lilburn officials are inviting the public to comment on the 2020 tax rate.
In a press release, the city wrote the property tax rate will remain the same, at 4.43 mills.
The public comment section will take place inside of the Council Chambers at Lilburn City Hall, 340 Main Street on the following dates and times:
- June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.
- June 22, 2020 at 6 p.m.
- July 13, 2020 at 6 p.m.
City Council is scheduled to adopt the millage rate at its regularly scheduled meeting on July 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lilburn City Hall.
The city reported the total estimated amount of property taxes to be collected is $2,335,593, which is 9.45 percent more than the previous year.
This estimate includes changes in the assessed value of properties, pending appeals, as well as new growth.
The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $9.45 and the proposed increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $100,000 is approximately $12.60.
City Council is scheduled to vote on the 2020-2021 budget on June 22, 2020. The budget takes effect on July 1, 2020.
