LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The miracle of life was especially apropos when Lilburn Police officers arrived at the scene of a crash Monday and found a newborn baby under a seat.
Officers Daniel Bride and Cepeda Huff both responded to the accident. Police said the vehicle hit a power pole and then crashed into a brick wall and a fence. Officer Bride was told by the driver of the SUV that she was taking her daughter to the hospital because she had been in labor. On the way to the hospital, the baby had been delivered in the SUV, but could not be found after the crash.
Lilburn officers searched through the car and eventually found the newborn, with the umbilical cord still attached, under the back seat of the vehicle. As soon as officers were able to free the newborn, they ran the child over to EMS workers on site who took the newborn to the hospital.
Lilburn Police Chief Bruce Hedley said he was "proud of our officers," and that their quick thinking, "helped save the life of this newborn."
According to Lilburn Police, the newborn is in stable condition in a neonatal ICU at a local hospital.
