ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Lime e-scooters are coming back to Atlanta.
“We’re excited to be back,” CJ Shaw Lime’s general manager for the Southeastern United States said. “We’re actually out actively deploying vehicles right now."
Thursday the company began delivering 1500 e-scooters to the city. Later this month the company will add 500 e-bikes to its Atlanta fleet. This after the company-- cut ties with the city of Atlanta back in January of 2020 due to regulatory concerns and financial declines after the city introduced a night time curfew on e-scooters after a number of deadly crashes.
“The reality is we had some growing up to do as a company and we needed to get some things corrected on our side from a cost perspective from an operations perspective,” Shaw told CBS46 NEWS.
The company said this time around they’ve added new safety measures. First time riders will be capped at 10 mph in the company's training mode feature. Veteran riders will also have the choice to ride in training mode if they choose. The company also told CBS46 NEWS they have a plan to discourage bad rider behavior.
“We’re going to be rolling out you know discount incentives for folks that park in preferred parking locations and really just a whole host of product initiatives to help shape writer behavior but if those things don’t work we also will have a system to be able to penalize and gradually escalate for repeat offenders and remove them from the platform if necessary,” Shaw told CBS46 News.
