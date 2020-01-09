ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was 2018 when the e-scooters first hit the streets of Atlanta, and it was this past August when a series of fatalities led the city to impose a nighttime curfew.
One of the major scooter companies LIME, told us at the time--they were fine with it.
The move has proven good for safety--bad for business.
LIME announcing today--they are pulling out of Atlanta.
Just two months ago--another company--LYFT--announced it was done too.
In a statement, LIME told us today:
“As part of our path to profitability, Lime has made the difficult decision to exit Atlanta and focus our resources on markets that allow us to meet our ambitious goals for 2020. We’re grateful to our team members, riders, Juicers and communities who supported us throughout this journey. We appreciate the partnership we’ve enjoyed with Atlanta and remain hopeful we can reintroduce Lime back into the community when the time is right.”
Some other reasons they cited for leaving, include tough regulatory conditions, too much competition, and hefty impound fees.
