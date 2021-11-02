ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Lime announced that it is offering free rides to polling precincts in Atlanta on Election Day, Nov. 2.
The company says they are offering Atlantans free e-bike and e-scooter rides to and from the polls. Riders just have to use the promo code "Atlanta ride to the polls 2021" to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes.
