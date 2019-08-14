ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Google Maps will now display available Lime scooters through its biking/walking app.
“Expanding our partnership with Google Maps will help Lime connect people to their destinations faster as micromobility continues to surge as a core part of the transportation ecosystem in and around Atlanta- to the tune of over 500,000 micromobility trips per month,” a spokesperson for Lime said in a press release.
Users will be able to see if a Lime scooter is available, how long it will take to walk to the scooter, a price estimate of the ride, battery range and total journey time and ETA.
The feature is available for Android users now and will be available on iOS in late August.
