ATLANTA (CBS46) — You will start to see a new color along Atlanta streets again this summer, as Lime has announced the return of its scooters and e-bikes to the city.
In a press releases, Lime says it launched a "multi-modal micromobility" program that will eventually grow to 1,500 scooters and 500 e-bikes.
Lime says it wants to play a key role in getting Atlanta moving again post-pandemic.
"Lime is proud and grateful for the opportunity to provide Atlanta residents with a safe, accessible, and equitable way of getting around in 2021," said CJ Shaw, Lime General Manager.
You will be able to access both the scooters and the e-bikes directly through the Lime app.
