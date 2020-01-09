ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Lime, the electric scooter company, announced Thursday it would leave the Atlanta market, along with 12 others around the globe.
According to a Lime spokesperson, "As part of our path to profitability, Lime has made the difficult decision to exit Atlanta and focus our resources on markets that allow us to meet our ambitious goals for 2020. We're grateful to our team members, riders, Juicers, and communities who supported us throughout this journey. We appreciate the partnership we've enjoyed with Atlanta and remain hopeful we can reintroduce Lime back into the community when the time is right."
Scooters have been a controversial issue in Atlanta for months. Last year, a curfew for scooter riders was put in place and other regulatory conditions impacted Lime's decision to leave the Atlanta market.
Other global markets the company left Thursday include: Phoenix; San Diego; San Antonio; Linz, Austria; Bogota, Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Montevideo, Uruguay; Lima, Peru; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Lyft and Gotcha have also made similar decisions to operating in Atlanta as Lime.
