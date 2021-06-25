ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fans Only Co. (FOCO) released a limited-edition Trae Young Atlanta Hawks City Jersey Bobblehead Friday.
The item is limited to just 221 pieces, costing $50.00.
Trae Young, also known as "Ice Trae" is a star basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 25.3 points per game, 9.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 41.3% shooting and 33.3% from three-point range and 87.7% from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, he's averaging 29.1 points a game and 10.4 assists, according to jsonline.com.
To purchase an exclusive Trae Young bobblehead, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.