ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Morehouse College announced that they are waving application fees for a limited time only for high school students who apply for residential fall 2022 enrollment.
Students must apply for the limited offer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15. on the Morehouse College website.
T.J. Snowden, Ed.D., Director of Admissions and Recruitment for Morehouse College said:
We want every brilliant young man of color to consider becoming part of the Morehouse legacy, regardless of their economic background, so we are very pleased to extend the Free Application Week offer to encourage their application, We are committed to creating better access for navigating the college application process. Whether it is a free application, advising through our virtual reality campus touring platform, exposing students to our impressive alumni, or offering more than 300 scholarships based on need and merit, the College stands ready to ensure the most talented, prospective students grow as scholarly leaders in a learning environment that embraces and celebrates the experiences and potential of Black men.
Students who apply by Nov. 1 for early consideration can expect to receive a decision by Dec. 15.
To access the Free Application offer, click here.
For more information about Morehouse College Admissions, click here.
