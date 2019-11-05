DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- The famous Popeye's chicken sandwich returned on Sunday and once again, it's got people coming out in droves.
Lines were wrapped around the building on Tuesday when CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer caught the frenzy on camera at a Popeye's location near Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
After a couple of months with the sandwich sold out across the country, Popeye's says it doesn't anticipate running out.
"We plan to offer it to our guests for a long time," a Popeye's representative told CNN. "We are confident that we'll be able to meet the demand."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.