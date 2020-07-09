ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People across Metro Atlanta are reporting waits of up to a week or more to receive results from COVID-19 tests.
Labs across the state have experienced a backlog of testing due to increased volume. In DeKalb County, coronavirus cases continue to grow and waits for tests through the health department are two hours long at the six testing sites set up around the county. The county also recently declared a COVID-19 crisis as cases began to rise.
“We have seen a tremendous uptick in testing numbers, even since last week,” said Eric Nickens, Jr. with the DeKalb County Board of Health. “On Tuesday, all of our six sites combined did over 2,300 tests. Yesterday we did 2,200,” Nickens added.
Last week the county was conducting about 1,700 tests per day. Approximately 11% of the people tested received positive COVID-19 results, Nickens told CBS46.
DeKalb health officials are telling people to expect results in 48 to 72 hours, but some are being told results may take four days once they are tested.
DeKalb health officials say they currently are not facing a backlog, but neighboring counties and labs are, including some Quest Diagnostics and LapCorp. DeKalb is currently using the Sandy Springs based Ipsum Diagnostics.
Nickens says while the county is not experiencing a backlog of testing at present, things could change with growing demands.
The waits and demands are a facet of a sobering new outlook from Dr. Carlos Del Rios from Emory University.
“My prediction is that in the next week or two our hospitals are going to be at capacity and we are going to be in a crisis,” Del Rio said on an Emory University Facebook Live Q&A chat Thursday afternoon. “People are going to say what happened and I'm going to just have to say I told so,” Del Rio added.
To secure a testing spot, DeKalb is urging people to pre-register online.
After trying to register, CBS46 learned there was no testing availability until July 17th at many sites. Officials say they realize the wait times can span weeks for testing openings. Some drivers have even been coming early to try their luck on a first come first serve basis.
“We are taking walk-ups on a daily basis, however you need to arrive very early, as early as possible,” Nickens said, adding that as the day goes on people without appointments will be turned away.
Most sites close at 3 p.m. in DeKalb, two have extended hours to 5 p.m. because of demand. Check the DPH website for updated times and resources.
