Here is a list of events being held Sept. 11 in the metro Atlanta area on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
FULTON COUNTY
When: 9 a.m.
Where: STATS Brewpub
What: Runners and walkers of all ages/levels welcome. Marine veteran Chuck Segel will be guest speaker.
Alpharetta 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Town Green in downtown Alpharetta
What: Music, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, remarks by Mayor Jim Gilven and Alpharetta Department of Public Safety chief, keynote speech by Chief John Robison.
COBB COUNTY
When: 7:55 to 11 a.m.
Where: Visitors Center (Field of Flags) at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park
What: Ceremony will include bagpipes, 21 gun salute, riderless horseman presentation by Cobb County Sheriff's Department, speaker retired NYFD Capt. James D'Avolio and reading of victim names. Field of Flags will remain in place until Sept. 18.
Smyrna 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11
Where: Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial
What: There will be a presentation of colors from the Smyrna Fire and Police Honor Guard. Speeches by police and fire chiefs and representatives for mayor and council. Fire and police honor guards will present a wreath.
Atlanta Braves 20th Anniversary Remembrance Event
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Truist Park
What: Attendees of the game will have the chance to hear 9/11 stories of bravery starting at 5 p.m. There will be a pregame ceremony at 7 p.m. and ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by John Morabito, a FDNY Ladder 10 firefighter who was part of initial rescue team. Proceeds from the Braves 50/50 Raffle and gameday auctions will be donated to TEAM RUBICON's disaster relief efforts.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Woodstock 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Park at City Center
What: Woodstock will recognize police, fire and emergency personnel involved with 9/11. They will also recognize service men and women who continue to serve, fight and sacrifice for our country.
CLAYTON COUNTY
Clayton State University Balloon Release
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Clayton State University amphitheater
What: Balloons will be released in honor of 20th anniversary.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Harley-Davidson of Atlanta, Lithia Springs
What: Registration begins at 9 a.m. Ride at noon. Concert at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Peachtree City Remembrance Ceremony
When: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Where: City Hall
What: Presentation of colors by PTC Police Honor Guard, welcome by mayor, music, moment of silence, keynote speaker Rev. George Dillard and TAPS played by Jack Burke from McIntosh High School.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Center Park
What: The event will also honor POW and MIAs who have paid the price of defending American freedom in may wars.
FORSYTH COUNTY
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Picnic pavilion in Fowler Park
What: Remarks by Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head and Sheriff Ron Freeman will speak, presentation of colors by fire department and sheriff's office honor guards, special recognition of first responders, and a wreath-laying ceremony.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Norcross 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
When: 8:20 to 9:30 a.m.
Where: Betty Mauldin Park
What: Ringing of the bell at 8:45 a.m., speech by Mayor Newton and bagpipe music. Police, fire and Masonic Lodge in attendance.
Suwanee Remembrance Day Ceremony
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Center Park
What: Brief ceremony to recognize 20th anniversary of 9/11. City of Suwanee is home to one of the largest pieces of the World Trade Center tower steel remnants. Remarks by Mayor Jimmy Burnette, guest speakers and presentation by Gwinnett Fire and Suwanee Police.
HENRY COUNTY
Stockbridge annual remembrance ceremony
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Stockbridge City Hall
What: Ceremony will feature Stockbridge High School Navy JROTC and Henry County Police Department.
PAULDING COUNTY
Paulding County Remembering the Heroes Ceremony
When: 8:40 a.m.
Where: 9/11 memorial site in Mt. Tabor Park
What: Ceremony will feature Paulding County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, Paulding County Fire Department Honor Guard and Retied New York Shield of Georgia.
