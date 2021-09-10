SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY GRAPHIC

Here is a list of events being held Sept. 11 in the metro Atlanta area on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

FULTON COUNTY

Atlanta 9/11 Heroes Run 5K 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: STATS Brewpub

What: Runners and walkers of all ages/levels welcome. Marine veteran Chuck Segel will be guest speaker.

Alpharetta 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Town Green in downtown Alpharetta

What: Music, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, remarks by Mayor Jim Gilven and Alpharetta Department of Public Safety chief, keynote speech by Chief John Robison.

COBB COUNTY

Marietta Memorial Ceremony 

When: 7:55 to 11 a.m.

Where: Visitors Center (Field of Flags) at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

What: Ceremony will include bagpipes, 21 gun salute, riderless horseman presentation by Cobb County Sheriff's Department, speaker retired NYFD Capt. James D'Avolio and reading of victim names. Field of Flags will remain in place until Sept. 18.

Smyrna 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 

When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11

Where: Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial

What: There will be a presentation of colors from the Smyrna Fire and Police Honor Guard. Speeches by police and fire chiefs and representatives for mayor and council. Fire and police honor guards will present a wreath.

Atlanta Braves 20th Anniversary Remembrance Event 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Truist Park

What: Attendees of the game will have the chance to hear 9/11 stories of bravery starting at 5 p.m. There will be a pregame ceremony at 7 p.m. and ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by John Morabito, a FDNY Ladder 10 firefighter who was part of initial rescue team. Proceeds from the Braves 50/50 Raffle and gameday auctions will be donated to TEAM RUBICON's disaster relief efforts.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Woodstock 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Park at City Center

What: Woodstock will recognize police, fire and emergency personnel involved with 9/11. They will also recognize service men and women who continue to serve, fight and sacrifice for our country.

CLAYTON COUNTY

Clayton State University Balloon Release 

When: 10 a.m. 

Where: Clayton State University amphitheater

What: Balloons will be released in honor of 20th anniversary.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

9/11 Memorial Ride 

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: Harley-Davidson of Atlanta, Lithia Springs

What: Registration begins at 9 a.m. Ride at noon. Concert at 3 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Peachtree City Remembrance Ceremony

When: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Where: City Hall

What: Presentation of colors by PTC Police Honor Guard, welcome by mayor, music, moment of silence, keynote speaker Rev. George Dillard and TAPS played by Jack Burke from McIntosh High School.

Fayette County 9/11 Tribute 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: City Center Park

What: The event will also honor POW and MIAs who have paid the price of defending American freedom in may wars.

FORSYTH COUNTY

Forsyth County Ceremony

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Picnic pavilion in Fowler Park

What: Remarks by Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head and Sheriff Ron Freeman will speak, presentation of colors by fire department and sheriff's office honor guards, special recognition of first responders, and a wreath-laying ceremony. 

GWINNETT COUNTY

Norcross 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

When: 8:20 to 9:30 a.m.

Where: Betty Mauldin Park

What: Ringing of the bell at 8:45 a.m., speech by Mayor Newton and bagpipe music. Police, fire and Masonic Lodge in attendance. 

Suwanee Remembrance Day Ceremony 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Center Park

What: Brief ceremony to recognize 20th anniversary of 9/11. City of Suwanee is home to one of the largest pieces of the World Trade Center tower steel remnants. Remarks by Mayor Jimmy Burnette, guest speakers and presentation by Gwinnett Fire and Suwanee Police.

HENRY COUNTY

Stockbridge annual remembrance ceremony 

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Stockbridge City Hall

What: Ceremony will feature Stockbridge High School Navy JROTC and Henry County Police Department.

PAULDING COUNTY

Paulding County Remembering the Heroes Ceremony 

When: 8:40 a.m.

Where: 9/11 memorial site in Mt. Tabor Park

What: Ceremony will feature Paulding County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, Paulding County Fire Department Honor Guard and Retied New York Shield of Georgia.

