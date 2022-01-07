ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta is waking up to its coldest weather of the winter season as temperatures plummet to the 20s. The frigid weather has prompted several counties to delay the start of the school day.
The following schools have announced changes in schedule for Friday, Jan. 7:
Two hour delay:
- Fannin County Schools
- Gilmer County Schools
- Gordon County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Towns County Schools
- Union County Schools
Three hour delay:
- Habersham County Schools
Going virtual for the day:
- Murray County schools
Stick with CBS46 for the latest update on school closures in your area.
