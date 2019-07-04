Atlanta Fireworks

A view of fireworks in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Pouya Dianat/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's Independence Day and several celebrations are scheduled across metro Atlanta!

Many communities held events Wednesday night but there's still plenty of fun taking place tonight.

Here's a full list of what's coming up:

BARTOW COUNTY

Fourth of July in Cartersville

COBB COUNTY

Marietta Fourth in the Park

Acworth July 4th Concert and Fireworks 

COWETA COUNTY

Newnan Fourth of July celebration

DOUGLAS COUNTY

July Fourth Festival at Hunter Memorial Park in Douglasville

DEKALB COUNTY

Dunwoody Fourth of July celebration

Decatur Pied Piper Parade, Concert and Fireworks

4th of July celebration in Avondale Estates

Fantastic Fourth at Stone Mountain

Chamblee Fourth of July celebration

GWINNETT COUNTY

Star Spangled Fourth at Mall of Georgia

FORSYTH COUNTY

Cumming Fourth of July celebration

FULTON COUNTY

Centennial Olympic Park 4th of July 

Independence Day Parade and Fireworks in Sandy Springs

Alpharetta 4th of July Celebration at Wills Park

East Point Independence Day Hometown Celebration

