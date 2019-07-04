ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's Independence Day and several celebrations are scheduled across metro Atlanta!
Many communities held events Wednesday night but there's still plenty of fun taking place tonight.
Here's a full list of what's coming up:
BARTOW COUNTY
Fourth of July in Cartersville
COBB COUNTY
Acworth July 4th Concert and Fireworks
COWETA COUNTY
Newnan Fourth of July celebration
DOUGLAS COUNTY
July Fourth Festival at Hunter Memorial Park in Douglasville
DEKALB COUNTY
Dunwoody Fourth of July celebration
Decatur Pied Piper Parade, Concert and Fireworks
4th of July celebration in Avondale Estates
Fantastic Fourth at Stone Mountain
Chamblee Fourth of July celebration
GWINNETT COUNTY
Star Spangled Fourth at Mall of Georgia
FORSYTH COUNTY
Cumming Fourth of July celebration
FULTON COUNTY
Centennial Olympic Park 4th of July
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks in Sandy Springs
Alpharetta 4th of July Celebration at Wills Park
