ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Several roads across the metro Atlanta area have been affected by the recent storms.
Here's a list of closures by county: (as of 10:30 a.m.)
Cobb County:
- Columns Drive near Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb
Fayette County:
- Sinkhole developing at intersection of Highway 54 and Highway 74
Fulton County:
- Old Alabama Road at Buice Road in Johns Creek
- Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta closed due to flooding
- Milton Ave btw Lee Street and Canton Street in Alpharetta due to flooding
- Azalea Rd closed from Highway 9 to Willeo Road in Roswell
- Windsor Parkway east of Northland to Peachtree Dunwoody closed
DeKalb County:
- Large sinkhole on Wawona Drive
- Tree, power lines down on Woodrow Way near Inman Drive
Gwinnett County:
- Tree down in roadway on Inglenook, SW in Lawrenceville.
- Tree and power lines down Old Loganville Road, SW in Loganville.
- Tree and power lines down on Flintrock Way, SW in Snellville.
- Tree and power lines down on Ross Road, SW in Snellville.
- Tree and power lines down on Rivercliff Drive, SW in Snellville.
- Tree and power lines down on Temple Johnson Road, SW in Snellville.
- Tree and power lines down on Harmony Grove Road, SW in Lilburn
- Lightning struck a utility pole on West Garner Street, NE in Buford.
- Tree and power lines down on Timberlane Road, SW in Lawrenceville. Crews found a tree blocking the roadway and requested the power company.
Rockdale County:
- Tucker Mill at Goode (Bridge Out/ Traffic Diverted Mill Forrest an Goode)
- Stanton Road @ Ebenezer Road McWilliams Road (Near Shoal Creek)
- Zingera Road @ West Hightower
- Norton Road @ Eastview Road...
- Abbot Road @ Lakeside Drive
- Cowan Road@ Troupe Smith
- Carr Rd @ Hi Roc
- Hi Roc Circle@ Timberland Dr
- Lakeshore Drive between the two lakes (Hi Roc Shores)
- Hi Roc Circle @ Wye Ave Ave
- Wendwood Road
- Mt. Zion Rd
- Ebenezer/Johnson Rd
Troup County:
- Hunt Road
- Murphy Road
- Perry Mill Road at Crawford Creek
- Laurel Lane
- Floyd Road at Mountain Laurel
- Oak Grove Road
- Burgess Road
- Leisure Circle
- Leisure Lane
- Autumn Trail
- John Lovelace Road near 699
- Old Chipley Road near 1995
- Flat Shoals Church Road near 503
- Wright Road
- Salem Chipley Road at Turkey Creek
- Finney Road at Polecat Creek
- Bill Taylor Road between 505 and 646
- South Thompson Bridge
- New Franklin Road near Arby’s
- Northwoods Drive at Bailey Way
- North Davis Road near Gardner Newman Middle School
- Ford Drive near 120
- Wright Road and Bill Taylor Road completely washed out/impassable
