ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protests continue throughout Atlanta on Saturday following the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks Friday night.

Below is a list of protests scheduled Saturday throughout metro Atlanta:

3 p.m. at ATL Bikes at East Lake or West Lake MARTA

3 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta

3 p.m. at McDonough Square

4 p.m. at Cannon Park in Canton

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Olympic rings in Centennial Park in Atlanta

6 p.m. at Police Headquarters at Peachtree Street in Southwest Atlanta

6 p.m. Open mic at Centennial Park S corner in Atlanta

6 p.m. at Cuthbert on East Dawson Street

6:30 p.m at Sandy Plains Road & Shallowford in Marietta

Protestors see Brooks as another on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.

