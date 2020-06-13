ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Protests continue throughout Atlanta on Saturday following the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks Friday night.
Below is a list of protests scheduled Saturday throughout metro Atlanta:
3 p.m. at ATL Bikes at East Lake or West Lake MARTA
3 p.m. at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta
3 p.m. at McDonough Square
4 p.m. at Cannon Park in Canton
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Olympic rings in Centennial Park in Atlanta
6 p.m. at Police Headquarters at Peachtree Street in Southwest Atlanta
6 p.m. Open mic at Centennial Park S corner in Atlanta
6 p.m. at Cuthbert on East Dawson Street
6:30 p.m at Sandy Plains Road & Shallowford in Marietta
Protestors see Brooks as another on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.
Read about the incident that ended with Brooks' death here:
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after a struggle with police near a metro Atlanta Wend…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.