Here is a list of some of the unproven cures and treatments for COVID-19:
Hydrogen peroxide -- People are putting hydrogen peroxide into their nebulizers and breathing it in. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says it is "concerning and dangerous."
Famotidine -- Although one study suggests that famotidine, the active ingredient in heartburn medications, may reduce COVID-19 mortality risks, another study says famotidine has no significant protective effect.
Ivermectin -- Many people believe Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, can cure COVID-19. Taking large doses can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness, seizures, coma and even death. It can also cause birth defects if taken in early pregnancy.
Hydroxycholorquine -- The FDA has not approved the use of hydroxychloroquine for treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. It is not an anti-viral drug. It can cause heart abnormalities, severe liver inflammation and kidney failure. The drug became popular after being embraced by former President Donald Trump.
Cocaine -- Cocaine does not protect against COVID-19 despite several viral tweets purporting that snorting cocaine would sterilize one's nostrils and prevent spread. Side effects of cocaine usage include seizures, severe paranoia, hallucinations, irregular heartbeat and death by overdose.
Ethanol/methanol -- Drinking ethanol/methanol is extremely dangerous and is not a cure. It can cause serious damage to organs in the body if a person swallows it, breathes it in or gets it on their skin. The FDA and others have also issued warnings about using hand sanitizer made with methanol.
Collodial silver -- The National Center for Complementary and Integrative health warned on their website against taking collodial silver as a dietary supplement. It is not an effective treatment and can interfere with other medicals and cause permanent argyria (blue-gray skin discoloration). Collodial silver has often been referred to as snake oil.
Miracle Mineral Solution -- A mixture of sodium chlorite and acid. The FDA has warned against it, saying there is no evidence that it cures, prevents or treats COVID-19.
Saltwater -- Gargling with saltwater. The virus is found in the respiratory tract, which cannot be cleaned by rinsing the mouth. The WHO says there is no convincing evidence that this method will provide any protection from COVID-19.
Bleach -- Drinking bleach (chlorine dioxide) is extremely dangerous and will not protect against COVID-19. Bleach can damage internal organs and can even cause death. The Department of Georgia Health posted a warning last year about ingesting bleach.
