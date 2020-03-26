WALTON, Ky. (CBS46) A mayor in Kentucky is getting plenty of attention after he called some of his constituents "dip****s" and told them the coronavirus is a "big ****ing deal."
Walton, Kentucky Mayor Gabe Brown posted an announcement on his Facebook page, "Listen up dips***s and sensible people. I might not have the best bedside manor. I might not put you at ease like the Governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big f**cking deal. Stay at home."
He had quite a reaction for those who think he is spreading panic across his region, saying "I didn’t give you information to induce panic. I gave you information, so that you’d be informed. Maybe, just maybe, I am privy to information that you aren’t. I’m sorry for being the gossiping Mayor. I’m tired of Covid-19 conference calls. I take 3 a day, plus one extra on the weekend with Kenton County. If you don’t like what I’m telling you, then go buy some toilet paper."
He also had a warning for those who are not taking the coronavirus seriously, writing, "Treat this seriously. If you don’t, then screw you (f**k you is what I want to say, but I can’t)."
In a later post, Mayor Brown apologized for "losing his s**t" but in closing, did inform people to "Wash your hands you filthy animals."
Quite bold.
Read the Facebook posts here and here. WARNING: Content contains language that may not be suitable for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.