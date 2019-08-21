ROCKMART, Ga. (CBS46) The USDA is recalling near 136,000 pounds of chicken products traced back to a poultry plant in Polk County.
The products, potentially contaminated with listeria, were produced at Top Top Poultry in Rockmart.
The frozen, diced and ready to eat chicken was produced in January of 2019 and has a pack date of 1/21/19.
Canadian Health officials had been investigating the outbreak and actually alerted the USDA to the issue.
Anyone who has purchased the affected products can return them to the original point of sale for a full refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.