LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) Footage from a Lithonia homeowner's surveillance camera shows what seems to be someone trying to break into her car days ago.
She says this isn't the first time something like this has happened to her property. She noticed the string of crimes started a few months ago.
She said "The neighbor came across the street and knocked on the door to say.. I saw somebody in your car. I just thought you should know."
Unfortunately, that was just the first of many incidents.
In late September, she woke up to doodles in crayon all over her car.
She and her husband passed it off, thinking it was kids being mischievous around the neighborhood.
But not even two weeks later she said "Spray-paint.. all over my car.. From the hood all the way around to the back.. All over my car."
Realizing the trend, the homeowner immediately reported the incident to the police and got a surveillance camera installed to better monitor her home activity.
Unfortunately, that was just in time to catch yet another vandalism attack.
When she reported this incident, police told her she was the 20th person to call that day about vandalism in the Parkview at Shadow Rocks Neighborhood in Lithonia.
"A neighbor next to me they advised that their motion sensors went off and they checked their house and they have spray-paint on their back window and the side of their building."
So the question is, what's being done?
CBS46’s Iyani Hughes reached out to the Dekalb County Police on the matter and they told her they're looking into it but the homeowner doesn't believe that is enough.
"They told me they were going to patrol the area which I appreciate them patrolling, however when I tell you that I have the footage, and you can see the person's face.. And you don’t ask to see it then I feel like you aren’t trying to catch the person and I don’t feel like you are doing everything you can to protect our neighborhood."
Like many others in this neighborhood, she has a family to protect, and she hopes this trend dies down before it escalates beyond repair.
She said "They could try to harm someone or we could harm them trying to protect our homes or our family so I feel like Dekalb should maybe do a little bit more to catch the people and not just drive through the neighborhood."
