ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Lithonia man has been convicted in a revenge-motivated murder of a rival, according to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.
A jury convicted 31-year-old Sanjay Stewartson on Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses in connection to the shooting death of 51-year-old Noel "BoBo" Dawkins.
Dawkins was shot on the morning of May 8, 2018, in a parking lot on Covington Highway. Stewartson pulled into the parking lot with two friends. When he saw Dawkins, he reportedly exited his vehicle and began arguing with him. The argument escalated into a physical fight and Stewartson pulled out a gun and shot Dawkins three times.
Stewartson ran from the scene, leaving behind his sandal, a cell phone and passport. An unfired revolver was also found on the scene. Dawkins died of a wound to his torso.
Nearly a week later, Stewartson went to the Lawrenceville Police Department to report losing his passport. Dispatchers ran his name and discovered an active arrest warrant for murder in DeKalb County.
Following his conviction, Stewartson was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 5 years on probation.
