DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Lithonia man is now behind bars and faces a slew of charges in connection to several incidents throughout metro Atlanta.
On Friday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested 23-year-old Tyrus Anthony Webster. Webster was involved in a hit and run case at Wade Walker Park in Lithonia on May 3 that killed a Lithonia man, authorities told CBS46. Investigators identified the victim to be Basil Naylor. According to the murder warrant, Webster stole Naylor’s vehicle and ran him over several times, causing his death.
Webster was also charged in an incident at North Dekalb Mall that injured four minor children, police say.
Officers located Webster on Panthersville Road near Flat Shoals Road in Decatur where he was arrested and taken into custody on seventeen arrest warrants.
According to investigators, Webster was a suspect in other incidents in Cobb and Gwinnett Counties; however, in DeKalb County, he was charged with Felony Murder, Reckless Driving, Hit and Run Driving, Theft by Taking, Card Theft, Card Fraud, four counts of Cruelty to Children 1st Degree, Aggravated Battery, and six counts of Aggravated Assault.
Webster now resides in DeKalb County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
