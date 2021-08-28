DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect Saturday morning.
Sheriff’s investigators located 20 year-old Tremayne Latner of Decatur on Marietta Street in Atlanta.
According to the arrest warrant, Mr. Latner was wanted on a charge of Malice Murder in the July 9, 2021 shooting death of Naeem James on Salem Trail in Lithonia.
Latner was arrested without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
He is being held without bond.
