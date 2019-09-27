LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Lithonia Police Officer was arrested Friday on multiple charges including rape.
The DeKalb County Police Department made the arrest of officer David Wilborn who was booked into jail on charges of rape, violation of oath by public officer, and aggravated assault.
This is a breaking new story. Stay with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details as they become available.
