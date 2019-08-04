LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) – Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned about a vacant house they call dangerous, unhealthy, and unsafe.
Neighbors told CBS46’s Melissa Stern the house is more than just an eyesore. They said it’s making their neighborhood more dangerous.
“It’s not healthy, it’s not safe, it’s dangerous,” said Deactria Mathis, who lives next door.
Mathis moved into her Lithonia home in July of 2018.
The house next door was vacant when she moved in, but she didn’t know the issues it caused until a neighbor approached her as she was playing with her grandson in her front yard.
“Was I told that there was an open in-ground pool?” Mathis said her neighbor asked her.
She tried to contact her local officials in Dekalb County, but to no avail.
“I tried to reach out to the county commissioner’s office, I try to reach out to the Mayor, anyone I could reach out to who would be able to give me some insight in reference to who the property belonged to or something and help get it rectified, or do something,” added Mathis.
We discovered who the owner is through tax records but could only find a P.O. box address and no phone number.
Regardless, Mathis says the county should hold the owner accountable for the upkeep of this property.
“I’ve seen a lot of teenagers hanging out here, I’ve seen a lot of drug addicts,” Mathis said, “Not too long ago, the police were called over here, somebody came in on one of the Birds [scooters], went back there, he was doing drugs.”
She says she’s also concerned about the rodents and bugs it’s bringing around.
Especially since mosquitoes in eleven areas in Dekalb County tested positive for West Nile Virus.
“There is West Nile in Lithonia, Georgia, and surrounding areas, and that’s what really got my attention, and tried to reach back out to someone to help get this property rectified in some form,” Mathis added, “It’s an unhealthy, unsafe situation I’m in here.”
She doesn’t want her grandson or other kids in the neighborhood around the home, and she wants it cleaned up before something bad happens.
“It’s a headache,” said Mathis.
We reached out to DeKalb County and a spokesman said they are looking into this and will follow up next week.
