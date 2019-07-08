LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) – A pothole problem is out of control according to people living in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
Doug Bryant said it’s going to cost him 1,500 dollars to fix the damage to his vehicle caused by a pothole at the intersection of Dogwood Farm Road and Bucknell Drive in Lithonia.
“As soon as I hit it, the entire car shook, it felt like I hit another car,” Bryant said.
He estimated that the pothole was about 5 inches deep. “When I put my foot down into the hole, it came up to my ankle,” he said.
DeKalb County filled the hole that caused the damage to Bryant’s car, but did not repair another one just steps away.
“Why would you patch one and not the other?” he said.
Bryant said DeKalb County told him they do not reimburse people for damage to their cars caused by road conditions. But neighbors said they wouldn’t have to worry about that if the roads were paved to begin with.
Another resident, Jeffery Baker, said the county is not maintaining the area. “They kept on pushing it off, because they said the street wasn’t bad enough,” he said.
Bryant said he could not avoid the hole the day his car was damaged.
“If I went to the right I would have hit the curb, had I gone to the left, I would have hit another car,” he said.
Bryant doesn’t expect to see a dime from the county for the damage. But, he said he is expecting the roads to be paved and the potholes filled.
“Time is ticking, people’s cars are being damaged, mine is not the only one,” Bryant said. “We’re suffering because of this.”
DeKalb County released the following statement:
Dogwood Farm Road has been added to the pothole priority list and will be assessed and repaired in approximately two weeks, weather permitting. DeKalb county is expediting road and pothole repairs by using $500,000 in SPLOST funds for deep patching. To date in 2019, the county has repaired 3,436 potholes in 396 corridors countywide. Also, the county has used SPLOST funds to resurface 50 miles of the worst roads in DeKalb and is on schedule to complete resurfacing a total of 100 miles by the end of the year.
