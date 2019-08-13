LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) A DeKalb County teen's work can be seen around the world after winning this year's Doodle for Google.
According to the website CNET, Arantza Pena Popo of Lithonia was crowned the winner of the contest, which she entitled "Once you get it, give it back."
Popo's Google Doodle shows a framed a picture of her mother holding her as a baby and a picture of Popo caring for her mother in the future.
The winner was announced on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.
CBS46 talked with Popo Tuesday morning and she says she was awarded a scholarship by winning the contest.
Have you checked out the @Google homepage today? 2019 @ArabiaHigh graduate, Arantza Pena Popo, is the NATIONAL Doodle for Google winner! Her painting will be featured on Google today. Congrats Arantza! #iLoveDCSD pic.twitter.com/7PczwJbPz6— DeKalb Schools, GA (@DeKalbSchools) August 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.